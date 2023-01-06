IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Trims Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 30,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total value of $6,259,476.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE BR opened at $133.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

