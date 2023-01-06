Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,350,547 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,196 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Intel were worth $34,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after purchasing an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 10,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,992,883 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

