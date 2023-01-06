Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $240.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ENPH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.09.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

