Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Biogen by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,235,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,103,000 after acquiring an additional 42,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after acquiring an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Biogen by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 243,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

Biogen stock opened at $271.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.23. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

