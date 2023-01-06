Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 29.1% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,773 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 461.9% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 180,777 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 148,605 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $553,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 70.0% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 75,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,991 shares during the period. Finally, Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $501,000. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.43 and a 1 year high of $98.11.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MU. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Argus lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

