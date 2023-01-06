Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock Position Raised by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSG. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Republic Services by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:RSG opened at $125.52 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.74.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.