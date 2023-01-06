Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,192,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,374,000 after acquiring an additional 53,898 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Mondelez International from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.71.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $66.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

