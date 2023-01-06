IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 19,281 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,281 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of N-able worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in N-able during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in N-able by 298.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in N-able during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in N-able during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of N-able in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NABL opened at $10.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. N-able, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.03 and a beta of 0.51.

N-able ( NYSE:NABL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $93.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.78 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that N-able, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

NABL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on N-able from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on N-able from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

