Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teradyne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after buying an additional 154,445 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Teradyne by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,315,000 after purchasing an additional 123,979 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Teradyne by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after purchasing an additional 575,165 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,652,000 after purchasing an additional 713,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Teradyne by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,965,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,383,000 after purchasing an additional 208,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

Teradyne Stock Down 0.3 %

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 67,631 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $5,924,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,638,310.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $87.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.52. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.81 and a 12-month high of $167.69.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 23.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.