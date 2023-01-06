IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,103 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.38% of Mitek Systems worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 53,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 164,284 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MITK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of MITK opened at $9.73 on Friday. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.74 million, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $29,955.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,540.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,797 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $29,955.87. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 182,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,540.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 8,502 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $95,987.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,980 shares in the company, valued at $3,443,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,298 shares of company stock valued at $549,803. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

