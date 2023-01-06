Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 135,162 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Wingstop worth $87,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Wingstop by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 12.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Wingstop by 1.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 3.8% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,998. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Price Performance

Wingstop stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.76. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $173.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WING has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.81.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.