Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $100,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,297,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6,198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,457,491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $201,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434,349 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $783,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 60.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,381,078 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $503,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,778 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.17. The stock has a market cap of $386.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total transaction of $731,152.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at $27,042,867.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

