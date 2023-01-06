Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 135,162 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 2.34% of Wingstop worth $87,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $420,864,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Wingstop by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,362,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $251,377,000 after purchasing an additional 29,899 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 919,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,549,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 20.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 840,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,814,000 after purchasing an additional 142,698 shares during the period.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $239,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $239,655.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,577.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $1,029,926.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,998 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Wingstop Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $132.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.62. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $173.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.76.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Wingstop Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.
About Wingstop
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
Featured Stories
