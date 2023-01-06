Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 12,477 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 778,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,477 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $100,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 24,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 36,205 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its position in Walmart by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 13,831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,385,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $179,729,000 after acquiring an additional 65,912 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares in the company, valued at $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.58.

Walmart stock opened at $143.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.17.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

