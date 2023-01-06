Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 835,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.18% of Axon Enterprise worth $96,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 230.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $165.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.70. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $193.85.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $310,713.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,454.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,576 shares in the company, valued at $42,279,024.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,398 shares of company stock valued at $3,090,319. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AXON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

