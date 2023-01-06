Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 2,553 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 349,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.49% of NewMarket worth $105,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in NewMarket by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in NewMarket by 12,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 634 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in NewMarket by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $325.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.76 and a 200-day moving average of $303.73. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $280.28 and a one year high of $360.77.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $696.05 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NewMarket in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

