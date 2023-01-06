Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 819,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,625 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $105,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $135.62 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.36 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.72.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.42%. Equities analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,299.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THG shares. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

