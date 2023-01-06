Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 264,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,615 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 65,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 87,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,388 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,339. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Stock Down 0.6 %

AFL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $72.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.67.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

