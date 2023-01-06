Veriti Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 308,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 52.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 33,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 188,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

CMS Energy Stock Performance

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,593.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.32. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.