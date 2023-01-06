Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,800 shares of company stock valued at $50,118,712 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.1 %

Kellogg stock opened at $70.66 on Friday. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.50.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on K. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.