Veriti Management LLC Sells 461 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AFL. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Trading Down 0.6 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AFL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.82.

AFL stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.67. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $72.70.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

