Capital Performance Advisors LLP Has $8.98 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.8% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $381.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $475.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.64.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

