Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 252 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the second quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.45.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $255.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.14. The stock has a market cap of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.90 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 61.90%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

