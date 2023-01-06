Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,437 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $136.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.34 billion, a PE ratio of 486.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average is $157.90. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $239.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total value of $327,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,061 shares of company stock worth $26,429,796 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

