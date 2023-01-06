Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 875 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 94.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth about $59,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average is $21.25.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point decreased their target price on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Regions Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

