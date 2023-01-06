Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,439 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 30,562 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.21. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

