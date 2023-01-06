Hancock Whitney Corp Buys Shares of 15,215 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,560,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $187,457,000 after buying an additional 208,566 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,254,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,163,000 after buying an additional 432,008 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,834,000 after buying an additional 86,838 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after buying an additional 778,961 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.68.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.52. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm had revenue of $993.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 47.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.