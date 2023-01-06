Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Holdings Decreased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,008 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 178,737 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Stryker by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 122,161 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $24,742,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Stryker Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYK. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.26.

NYSE:SYK opened at $249.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $279.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.21.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 46.66%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

