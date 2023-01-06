iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.2% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $97,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVV stock opened at $381.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $391.56 and a 200-day moving average of $391.64. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $475.26.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
