Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,814,411 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,610,557,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,487,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,513,633,000 after purchasing an additional 310,974 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,347,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,018,423,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,449,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,343,440,000 after purchasing an additional 292,766 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,219,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,286,779,000 after purchasing an additional 725,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.45.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $255.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.14. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

