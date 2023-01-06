iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $381.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $475.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $391.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.64.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

