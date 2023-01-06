Truist Financial Corp Has $2.17 Billion Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,059,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 4.2% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.80% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $2,173,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $381.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $391.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.64. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $475.26.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

