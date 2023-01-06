F3Logic LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,855,321,000 after purchasing an additional 371,702 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $381.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $475.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.64.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

