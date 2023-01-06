Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys 2,334 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $381.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $475.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $391.56 and its 200-day moving average is $391.64.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.