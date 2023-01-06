Veriti Management LLC Purchases 503 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Valero Energy by 89.5% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of VLO opened at $126.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.04 and a 12-month high of $146.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.52.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $236,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

