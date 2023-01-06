Veriti Management LLC Has $988,000 Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in EOG Resources by 54.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Insider Activity

EOG Resources Stock Performance

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $397,337.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $124.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

