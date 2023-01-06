Veriti Management LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NSC opened at $247.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.08. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $298.75.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

