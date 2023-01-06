L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Stake Boosted by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,974,000 after buying an additional 63,343 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,013,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $206.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.31 and a 12 month high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.46.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Articles

