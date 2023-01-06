Veriti Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 48.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 143,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,999,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the first quarter worth about $664,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Several analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $127.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $137.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

