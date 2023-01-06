Veriti Management LLC Sells 3,244 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,327,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.40. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.04. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

About KB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.