Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

YUM opened at $127.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.56. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $137.63.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

