Veriti Management LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of CME Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after acquiring an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 97,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $169.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day moving average of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.54 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a $4.50 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.