Veriti Management LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 119,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Orange by 31.6% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 38,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the third quarter worth about $60,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Orange by 38.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Orange in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Orange Stock Performance

NYSE ORAN opened at $10.46 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Orange Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%.

ORAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Orange from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Orange from €10.00 ($10.64) to €10.50 ($11.17) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also

