Veriti Management LLC Acquires 12,069 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORAN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Orange by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Orange by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Orange Stock Performance

ORAN stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07.

Orange Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 5.7%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Orange from €10.00 ($10.64) to €10.50 ($11.17) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Orange from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.00 ($10.64) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

