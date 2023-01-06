Veriti Management LLC Increases Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,489 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefónica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,482,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 383,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. 6.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TEF opened at $3.70 on Friday. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.37 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.1553 dividend. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,302.30%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TEF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

