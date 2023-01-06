Veriti Management LLC Increases Stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in POSCO by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,762,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of POSCO by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 94,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

PKX stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.33. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $65.11. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

