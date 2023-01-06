Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 206,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 44,789 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 134.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 38,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 21,911 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,344,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

Infosys stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna cut shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.