Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY) Shares Bought by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,722 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WOPEY. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

WOPEY opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOPEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodside Energy Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.