Veriti Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,233 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 184.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,830 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 6,578 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,080 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $98.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Summit Insights upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

AMAT stock opened at $97.92 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

