Veriti Management LLC Sells 543 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.89.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

